Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

AS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $16.02 on Monday. Amer Sports has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $16.53.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

