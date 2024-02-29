Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AS

Amer Sports Stock Up 0.2 %

Amer Sports Company Profile

NYSE:AS opened at $16.02 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $16.53.

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.