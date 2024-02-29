Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

AS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

AS opened at $16.02 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $16.53.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

