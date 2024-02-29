Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Ameresco also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.50 EPS.

Ameresco Price Performance

Ameresco stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.42. 485,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair cut Ameresco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.79.

View Our Latest Report on AMRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ameresco by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.