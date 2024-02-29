American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,973 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,937 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

