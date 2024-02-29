American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,715 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $57,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.9 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.