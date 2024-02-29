American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.530-5.730 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.9 %

AEP opened at $83.32 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after buying an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

