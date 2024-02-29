American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Thomas A. Eichelberger Acquires 1,400 Shares of Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $416,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American States Water Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $70.93 on Thursday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in American States Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWR. StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

