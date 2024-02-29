American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 126.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 37,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 10.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,437,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,326,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 241.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,644,000 after buying an additional 269,440 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

American Tower Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $193.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 213.84%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.