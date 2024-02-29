American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.210-10.450 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.21-10.45 EPS.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $193.75 on Thursday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

