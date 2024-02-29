American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.210-10.450 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.21-10.45 EPS.
American Tower Price Performance
AMT opened at $193.75 on Thursday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMT
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Tower
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.