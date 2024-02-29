American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Posts Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.210-10.450 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.21-10.45 EPS.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $195.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in American Tower by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,451,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,951,000 after purchasing an additional 790,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

