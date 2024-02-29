Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Gap Down to $286.37

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $286.37, but opened at $279.10. Amgen shares last traded at $278.78, with a volume of 428,772 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

