Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

