Analysts Offer Predictions for 5N Plus Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus in a research report issued on Sunday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

VNP stock opened at C$4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$383.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.59 and a 1 year high of C$4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.58.

Insider Activity at 5N Plus

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

