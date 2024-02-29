Analysts Offer Predictions for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2028 EPS estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.50 and a quick ratio of 19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $89,544.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at $951,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

