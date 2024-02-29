Analysts Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Price Target at $785.73

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $785.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $809.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $795.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $723.53. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $823.71. The company has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,533 shares of company stock worth $46,774,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

