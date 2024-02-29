Analysts Set Expectations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.09) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.30). The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of KALV opened at $13.39 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $321,736.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 28,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $398,012.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,157 shares in the company, valued at $874,548.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $321,736.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,014.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 448,522 shares of company stock worth $5,806,280 and have sold 145,878 shares worth $1,951,071. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

