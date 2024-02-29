Analysts Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price at $88.36

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Five9 alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Five9

Five9 Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Shares of FIVN opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Five9 has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.