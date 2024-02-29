Analysts Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Target Price at $39.72

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,230. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of AZEK opened at $47.34 on Thursday. AZEK has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $48.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

