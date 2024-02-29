Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 48,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 113,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

