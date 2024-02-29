Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 1,926 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.66% of CTO Realty Growth worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 203,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 126,457 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 47.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 490,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 158,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CTO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,183. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,066.67%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.