Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BATRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 43.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,776 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2,140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BATRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.07. 11,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,569. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

