Ancora Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,560 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golden Entertainment news, CFO Charles Protell sold 13,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $561,530.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,670,793.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

GDEN stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.07. 2,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

