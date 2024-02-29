Ancora Advisors LLC Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,801 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 273,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 19.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $19,485,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

JXN stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,896. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

