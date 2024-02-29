Ancora Advisors LLC Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,788 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 117,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,564. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

