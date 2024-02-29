Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 100.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 10,239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 399,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after acquiring an additional 395,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 591.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 301,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after acquiring an additional 257,815 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 369.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.4 %

PSX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.80. The stock had a trading volume of 122,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,752. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $150.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average of $125.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

