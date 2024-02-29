Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.11. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

