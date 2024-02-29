Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 99.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,360 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 30,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,851. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

