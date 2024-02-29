Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Unilever by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

UL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.04. 192,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,326. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

