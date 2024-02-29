Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,970 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of F&G Annuities & Life worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 436.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FG. Stephens lifted their price target on F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

FG traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.49. 5,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,192. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $48.71.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -175.00%.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

Featured Articles

