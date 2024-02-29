Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.07. 105,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.42%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

