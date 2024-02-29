Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 305,806 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,806 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nomad Foods worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,171,000 after buying an additional 476,977 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,568,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after buying an additional 468,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 41.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,518,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.66. 36,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,276. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. Barclays lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

