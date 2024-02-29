Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 53,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

