Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,265 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 80.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 4.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 5.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,479. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.