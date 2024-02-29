Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in February

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aozora Bank Stock Up 6.9 %

AOZOY opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Aozora Bank has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.

Aozora Bank Company Profile

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

