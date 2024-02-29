Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in February

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Aozora Bank Stock Up 6.9 %
AOZOY opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Aozora Bank has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.
Aozora Bank Company Profile
