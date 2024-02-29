Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73), Briefing.com reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 160.27%. The firm had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,552. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

