Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73), Briefing.com reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 160.27%. The business had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.6 %

APLS stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,740.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $77,799.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $52,928.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,740.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,552 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

