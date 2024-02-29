APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues Earnings Results

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, Yahoo Finance reports. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:APG opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. APi Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in APi Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

