Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 930,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 775,827 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

