Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

Shares of APDN stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $9.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.17. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.86.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Further Reading

