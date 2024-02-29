Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.72. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

