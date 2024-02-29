Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 115.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $20,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.