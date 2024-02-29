Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $9.69

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $10.50. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 1,439,522 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $982.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 224.85% and a negative net margin of 546.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

