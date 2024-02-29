Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider David P. Rosenbaum Sells 5,183 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ardelyx Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARDX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 273,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $8,315,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,895,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 915,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 112,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

