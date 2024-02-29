Ark Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Ark has a total market cap of $162.70 million and $35.16 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002013 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001185 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002272 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,190,104 coins and its circulating supply is 179,190,868 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

