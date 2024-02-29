Arko Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Arko has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arko to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Arko Trading Down 16.1 %

Shares of ARKO opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.34. Arko has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Arko will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ARKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Arko by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Arko by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Arko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Stories

