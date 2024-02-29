Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Arko Stock Down 16.1 %

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $783.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. Arko has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Arko by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Arko by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

