Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CAO Sells $86,625.58 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $116.83 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $230,362,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $79,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,859,000 after acquiring an additional 409,810 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 67.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 946,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,527,000 after acquiring an additional 380,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 42.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after acquiring an additional 349,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

