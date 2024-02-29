Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 3.4% After Earnings Miss

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $46.93 and last traded at $47.14. 51,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 701,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.

The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

