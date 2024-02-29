ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 44.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,745,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in ASE Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ASE Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,081,000 after purchasing an additional 866,926 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 927,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ASE Technology by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,684,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,641,000 after purchasing an additional 483,197 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASX stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.24. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

